Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$49.79. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$49.63, with a volume of 36,229 shares.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$52.79 billion and a PE ratio of 15.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.
