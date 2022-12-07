Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Alpine Income Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 720.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $32,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $494,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 773.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

