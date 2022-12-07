American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,380 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of American International Group worth $24,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of American International Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average of $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 7.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.