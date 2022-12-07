AMTE Power (LON:AMTE) Trading Up 0.8%

AMTE Power plc (LON:AMTE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 67 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.80). Approximately 13,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 72,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.50 ($0.80).

The firm has a market capitalization of £22.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 71.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99.

AMTE Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery cells for specialist markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Ultra High Power, a rechargeable pouch format battery cell for the automotive battery cell market; Ultra Prime, a single use cylindrical battery cell for the oil and gas market; Ultra Safe, a battery for the energy storage cell market, which cover applications, including transportation, energy storage, back-up power, and energy in remote locations; and Ultra Energy, which is available in cylindrical cell format for the energy needs of the market.

