Applied Visual Sciences (OTCMKTS:APVS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APVS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Applied Visual Sciences shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.
Applied Visual Sciences Stock Performance
Applied Visual Sciences Company Profile
Applied Visual Sciences, Inc, a software technology company, designs and develops computer-vision detection solutions based on image processing science for aviation/homeland security and healthcare markets. It utilizes imaging technologies and analytics to create integrated information management technology products and services that address problems for corporations and governmental agencies.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Visual Sciences (APVS)
