Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.39

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.30. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 115,593 shares.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
