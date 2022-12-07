Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.39

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.30. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 115,593 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter worth $850,000. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

