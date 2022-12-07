Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share on Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Shares of AHT opened at GBX 4,897 ($59.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,637.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,272.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.50 billion and a PE ratio of 1,993.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.44. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,269 ($39.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,572 ($80.14).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,650 ($68.89) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($67.06) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,825 ($58.83) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.77) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,137.50 ($62.64).

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.