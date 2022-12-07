AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Raised to A at TheStreet

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AZN. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 118 ($1.44) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.32) to £118 ($143.88) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $68.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $212.46 billion, a PE ratio of 102.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

