Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.49

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.49 and traded as high as C$2.61. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$2.47, with a volume of 3,273,738 shares trading hands.

ATH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 2.87.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

