Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 5,866 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE WPC traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.80. 489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,452. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.98. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.061 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

