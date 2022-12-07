Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 7,612 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,216 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

