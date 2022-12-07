Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.60 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,068 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.10. 9,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,267. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.04.

