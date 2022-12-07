Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.79 Million Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,695 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 458.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,814 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $82,970,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,392,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,581,000 after acquiring an additional 967,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,696,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,366,000 after acquiring an additional 913,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 182.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,215,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,278,000 after acquiring an additional 785,048 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ICVT stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $70.84. The company had a trading volume of 166,249 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.34 and its 200 day moving average is $71.57.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.