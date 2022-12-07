Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,301 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 422,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,465,000 after acquiring an additional 80,126 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 40,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 170.1% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International stock opened at $213.19 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.41. The company has a market cap of $143.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

