Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 3,150 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 103.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,005,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24,468.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 405,935 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,754,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.05. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.03 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.40. The firm has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

