Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 44,656 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,656 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 333.5% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.17. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,162. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.73. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

