AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.63 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63, RTT News reports. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $25.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZO stock opened at $2,456.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,393.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,226.08. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,533.00 to $2,792.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Argus raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,494.40.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

