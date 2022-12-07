Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 68.01% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

CDMO stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $925.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.76. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 97.93% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $134,124.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $134,124.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,152.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $409,965. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 259.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 38,786 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 26.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 14.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 99.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 37,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

