B. Riley Weighs in on Inspired Entertainment, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) – B. Riley lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Inspired Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inspired Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.27 million.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INSE. TheStreet raised Inspired Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $321.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $311,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $1,653,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $2,518,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.