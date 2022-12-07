Baader Bank Reiterates “€120.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €120.00 ($126.32) price target by Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SY1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($122.11) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($115.79) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($131.58) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($131.58) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($121.05) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Price Performance

Shares of SY1 opened at €105.40 ($110.95) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($59.96) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($77.35). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €103.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €104.89.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.