Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,150,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,707 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Baker Hughes worth $33,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.22%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

