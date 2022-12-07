Banxa (OTC:BNXAF) Trading Down 4.2%

Banxa Holdings Inc. (OTC:BNXAF – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 2,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 13,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Banxa Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57.

Banxa Company Profile

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges. The company offers a conversion widget/API product to third parties who require fiat on-and off-ramps that allows to embed its product into the crypto ecosystem. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

