Barclays Cuts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $277.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $300.00 to $277.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Tudor Pickering downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.06.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $226.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.06. The company has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

