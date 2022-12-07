Barclays Cuts Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $4.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $5.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SFIX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Stitch Fix to $4.30 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $406.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.36 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 43.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 9.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 17.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 20.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 64.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 2.9% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 103,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

