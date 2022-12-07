BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDAW) Stock Price Down 6.8%

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDAW – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.58. 7,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 6,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
BioCardia Stock Down 6.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48.
