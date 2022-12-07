BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCP) Shares Down 2.2%

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 79 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 79 ($0.96). Approximately 30,801 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.80 ($0.99).

BioPharma Credit Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,281.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83.37.

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

