boohoo group (LON:BOO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.74

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.74 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 45.93 ($0.56). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 45.44 ($0.55), with a volume of 6,323,514 shares traded.

BOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 37 ($0.45) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 36 ($0.44) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, boohoo group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 77.57 ($0.95).

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 52.93. The company has a market cap of £572.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.47.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

