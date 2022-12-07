BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,258 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,834,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $265,857,000 after purchasing an additional 32,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,494,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,641,000 after purchasing an additional 184,060 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,971,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,302,000 after purchasing an additional 729,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,392,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,860,000 after purchasing an additional 208,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWA. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

NYSE:BWA opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $50.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

