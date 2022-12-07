BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Rating Increased to Buy at BNP Paribas

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $41.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,748. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.19. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 26.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 36,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

