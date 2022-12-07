Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-9% yr/yr to $9.19-9.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.00 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.90-$3.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.90.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CPB opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $54.18.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.20%.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $875,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.