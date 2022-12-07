Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,511 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $31,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968,178 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,151,000 after buying an additional 6,881,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,605.8% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,442,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,602,000 after buying an additional 5,295,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,153,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,728 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CP opened at $79.70 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.21.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

