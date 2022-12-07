Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie downgraded Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Canon Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CAJ opened at $22.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37. Canon has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $25.79.

Institutional Trading of Canon

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Canon had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canon will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canon during the third quarter valued at about $8,282,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Canon by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Canon by 34.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 155,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 39,551 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canon during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canon by 15.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

Featured Stories

