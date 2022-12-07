Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Zscaler, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Zscaler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver now expects that the company will earn ($1.78) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.11). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zscaler’s current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 53.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Zscaler Stock Down 4.0 %

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $115.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.98 and its 200-day moving average is $154.50. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $114.21 and a 52-week high of $332.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

