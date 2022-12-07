Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen raised Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen raised Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,766,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,557,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,509,000 after purchasing an additional 90,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $522.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.02%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.