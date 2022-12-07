Caspian Sunrise plc (CASP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.04 on January 16th

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Caspian Sunrise Price Performance
Shares of CASP opened at GBX 4.01 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.25 million and a PE ratio of -33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.45. Caspian Sunrise has a twelve month low of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 5.90 ($0.07). The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.
About Caspian Sunrise
