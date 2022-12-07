CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.84

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and traded as high as $22.73. CB Financial Services shares last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 627 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBFV shares. TheStreet raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CB Financial Services Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $115.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

