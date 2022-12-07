Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.31

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and traded as high as $18.19. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 23,501 shares changing hands.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23.

Get Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 176.9% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 40,092 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.