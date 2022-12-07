Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.31

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and traded as high as $18.19. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 23,501 shares changing hands.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.
About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund
Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.
