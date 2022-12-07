Cerus’ (CERS) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cerus’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Cerus to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Cerus Price Performance

CERS opened at $3.93 on Monday. Cerus has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Transactions at Cerus

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerus

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $48,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,989.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Cerus during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 2,425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,879,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,566,000 after purchasing an additional 403,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

