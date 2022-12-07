Cerus’ (CERS) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cerus’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Cerus to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Cerus Price Performance
CERS opened at $3.93 on Monday. Cerus has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Cerus during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 2,425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,879,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,566,000 after purchasing an additional 403,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.
Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
