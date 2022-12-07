CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.44

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.44 and traded as high as $27.34. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 73,665 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CIRCOR International to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CIRCOR International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CIRCOR International by 453.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 19.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 145.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

