CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.44

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.44 and traded as high as $27.34. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 73,665 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CIRCOR International to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CIRCOR International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.
