Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $57,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP opened at $109.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.36 and its 200-day moving average is $111.74. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $129.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.