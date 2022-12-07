Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $60,000 Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 130.1% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV opened at $168.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.27. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $274.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.33.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,697 in the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

