Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $65,000 Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 32.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.57.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX opened at $194.06 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.83 and a 200-day moving average of $188.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.