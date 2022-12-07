Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 290 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Airbnb by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Airbnb by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Airbnb by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Airbnb by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $93.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $191.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $253,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 217,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,104,116.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $253,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 217,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,104,116.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 833,241 shares of company stock valued at $93,845,333. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

