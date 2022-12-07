CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Announces $0.07 Dividend

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0723 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

CLP Stock Performance

CLP stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19. CLP has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

