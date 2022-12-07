CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Announces $0.07 Dividend

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0723 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
CLP Stock Performance
CLP stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19. CLP has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $10.65.
About CLP
