Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,500 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the October 31st total of 748,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,738.8 days.

CGEAF stock opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of $47.31 and a 1 year high of $91.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGEAF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Desjardins upgraded Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

