Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.17

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$57.17 and traded as high as C$63.50. Cogeco shares last traded at C$61.21, with a volume of 8,363 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC lowered Cogeco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$84.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Cogeco Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$965.47 million and a P/E ratio of 6.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.20.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Featured Stories

