Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) fell 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.89 and last traded at C$4.93. 42,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 74,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.03.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPLF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$12.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of C$346.48 million and a P/E ratio of -12.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.44.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

