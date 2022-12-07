Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON:CORD opened at GBX 95.60 ($1.17) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £739.52 million and a PE ratio of 9.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 101.92. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.08 ($0.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114 ($1.39).

Insider Activity at Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

In other news, insider Sian Hill acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £14,100 ($17,193.03).

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an investment firm specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

Featured Stories

