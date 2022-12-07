CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.69. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 55,451 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CPI Aerostructures from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

The company has a market cap of $45.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.82.

In other CPI Aerostructures news, Director Terry Dean Stinson purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 36,537 shares of company stock worth $103,317. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 45.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 37,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

