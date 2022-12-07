Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Update

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,800 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 557,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAP. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Credicorp Stock Performance
Shares of BAP stock opened at $148.29 on Wednesday. Credicorp has a one year low of $108.05 and a one year high of $182.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.84 and its 200 day moving average is $133.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
About Credicorp
Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.
