Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Update

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,800 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 557,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAP. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of BAP stock opened at $148.29 on Wednesday. Credicorp has a one year low of $108.05 and a one year high of $182.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.84 and its 200 day moving average is $133.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credicorp

About Credicorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,923,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,415,000 after acquiring an additional 138,094 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Credicorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,637,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,930,000 after acquiring an additional 98,032 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,693,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,912,000 after purchasing an additional 137,289 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,344,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,254,000 after purchasing an additional 308,617 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,328,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,149 shares during the period.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

